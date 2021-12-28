MÖTÖRHEAD Road Crew Pays Tribute To LEMMY With Fresh Tattoos

December 28, 2021 0 Comments

MÖTÖRHEAD's longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad recently paid tribute to the band's iconic leader Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister by getting MÖTÖRHEAD tattoos on their legs. A short video documenting the process — during which tattoo artist Stina Nyman of Eyescreamtattoo.com apparently blended some of Lemmy's ashes with the tattoo ink — can be seen below.

A number of Lemmy's close personal friends and associates received bullet casings filled with his ashes after his death, including JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, UGLY KID JOE singer Whitfield Crane and Doro Pesch.

Lemmy died exactly six years ago — on December 28, 2015 — at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy will get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

"Lemmy" will follow Kilmister's life growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and a member of seminal psychedelic rock band HAWKWIND before forming MOTÖRHEAD.

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

