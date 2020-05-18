MOTÖRHEAD Releases New Music Video For '(We Are) The Road Crew' In Support Of 'Crew Nation'

May 18, 2020 0 Comments

MOTÖRHEAD has released a new video for the band's classic song "(We Are) The Road Crew". The track is a tribute to many laborers, technicians and go-fors who work behind the scenes for touring show business acts.

In a message announcing the video's release, MOTÖRHEAD said: "The road crew are the backbone of any successful live event, and to Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD they were more than just workers or employees, they were family. Lemmy loved them so much that he wrote a classic song dedicated to them, an anthem: '(We Are) The Road Crew'.

"It pains us to see our family hurting, so we would like to honor, respect and show our solidarity to those that make what we all enjoy possible with this brand new '...Road Crew' video by Robert John.

"We would also like to challenge our friends and colleagues to join us by posting photos and videos of their beloved road warriors. Let's give them some social media spotlight, love and gratitude! We wanna see yours!

"For those that would like to chip in, we encourage you to go to Live Nation's road crew assistance program Crew Nation and give what you can, any little bit helps. And all streaming proceeds from our '(We Are) The Road Crew' video tribute will be donated to the fund.

"This movement has no genre, it has no labels, it has no limitations. Remember… #WeAreTheRoadCrew"

MOTÖRHEAD mainman Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

