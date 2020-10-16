MOTÖRHEAD: LEMMY ReAction Figure Available From Super7

Super7 is taking orders for its Lemmy ReAction figure.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" album, Super7 presents the man, the myth, the legend. The Lemmy 3.75" ReAction figure arrives straight out of 1980, armed with his thunderous bass guitar to ruin your hearing.

Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. Besides its own branded products, Super7 has also designed, manufactured, and distributed officially licensed programs for "Star Wars", "Masters Of The Universe", the original "Alien" and "Planet Of The Apes" movies, as well as for music legends IRON MAIDEN, MISFITS and KING DIAMOND.

Super7 actually started as a side project for Flynn, who also founded Hybrid-Design in 2001.

