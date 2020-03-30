MOTÖRHEAD Invites You To 'Umlaut' Your Name For Personalized Artwork

MOTÖRHEAD is inviting fans to "umlaut" their name for personalized MOTÖRHEAD artwork to share or have printed on a limited-edition t-shirt.
The band tweeted earlier today: "Follow the instructions to add your name to the iconic Warpig design, a must have for all Motörfans! While you're there, see if you can top the decibel leaderboard on EVERY PLAYLIST LOUDER THAN EVERYONE ELSE."
MOTÖRHEAD mainman Lemmy admitted that the idea to put the umlaut on the second O of MOTÖRHEAD was something he "pinched" from his friends in BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. But he didn't include it in the name for pronunciation reasons, insisting that he "only put it there to look mean."
Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.
He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.
MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.
