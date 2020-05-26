MOTÖRHEAD Invites Fans To Create '(We Are) The Road Crew' Tributes

MOTÖRHEAD has invited fans to use the band's universal crew anthem "(We Are) The Road Crew" to pay tribute to these warriors of the road.

Whether you're in a band or a fan, whether you're in London, Los Angeles or Lagos, wherever you are and whoever you are, create your own photo and video tributes, from 10 second homages to full-length productions, with "(We Are) The Road Crew" reminding everyone how amazing these unsung heroes are. Then share your tributes with the world via the MOTÖRHEAD social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and also your own outlets, in the process encouraging others to cut loose and do the same.

Have fun, be loud and show road crews worldwide your appreciation for all that they do. And remember, every time the song gets streamed for the next year, Live Nation's Crew Nation charity receives the proceeds.

MOTÖRHEAD mainman Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

