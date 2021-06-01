MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist's PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Parts Ways With Vocalist NEIL STARR

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, has parted ways with vocalist Neil Starr,

The band comments: "After much deliberation, we regret to announce that we have decided to try a new vocal direction with the band and are therefore parting ways with our friend and lead vocalist Neil Starr.

"We'd like to thank Neil for all of his fantastic performances with the band and for his work behind the scenes over the years and wish him the best of luck for the future.

"We are planning to go ahead with this summer's scheduled shows with a replacement.

"If you live within the UK and think you might be suitable as lead vocalist and front person for PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, please send us your details and some links of your performances for us to consider to [email protected]"

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS will perform at a number of festivals throughout the summer, and will undertake a full U.K. tour in November.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' latest album, "We're The Bastards", came out in November 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Formed in the aftermath of MOTÖRHEAD's dissolution, following the death of Lemmy Kilmister in 2016, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were always going to draw a crowd at any discerning rock or metal festival. Led by one of the genre's most respected guitarists, the band emerged onto the 2017 touring circuit powered by a huge amount of good will, a smattering of MOTÖRHEAD covers and a handful of new songs that crackled with passion and swagger. Landing themselves a prestigious support slot on GUNS N' ROSES 2017 summer stadium run, the BASTARD SONS hit the ground running.

Fast forward to 2020 and, just like everyone else, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS had to cancel a lot of carefully laid plans when the global pandemic descended on us all. But as if to confirm their absolute dedication to blowing people's heads off with thunderous rock 'n' roll, the band refused to cancel plans to record a follow-up to their widely lauded debut. Recorded and engineered during lockdown by guitarist Todd Campbell, the second BASTARD SONS album is called "We're The Bastards" and it was described in a press release as "bigger, better and even more raucously uplifting than its predecessor."

