November 15, 2020 0 Comments

MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist's PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: 'Born To Roam' Music Video

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr, has released the official music video for the song "Born To Roam". The track is taken from PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' latest album, "We're The Bastards", which came out on November 13 via Nuclear Blast.

Phil Campbell says: "If you want some feel-good rock and roll to help you through these continuing depressing times and need something to uplift your spirits, then buy this album! You won't regret it."

The album is available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP gold, 2LP sparkle (U.K. exclusive), digital album, 2 LP orange/black splatter (mailorder + wholesale exclusive) and 2LP black.

Track listing:

01. We're The Bastards
02. Son Of A Gun
03. Promises Are Poison
04. Born To Roam
05. Animals
06. Bite My Tongue
07. Desert Song
08. Keep Your Jacket On
09. Lie To Me
10. Riding Straight To Hell
11. Hate Machine
12. Destroyed
13. Waves

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

14. Big Mouth (Live)
15. Freak Show (Live)
16. Dark Days (Live)
17. Rock 'N' Roll (Live)

Formed in the aftermath of MOTÖRHEAD's dissolution, following the death of Lemmy Kilmister in 2016, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were always going to draw a crowd at any discerning rock or metal festival. Led by one of the genre's most respected guitarists, the band emerged onto the 2017 touring circuit powered by a huge amount of good will, a smattering of MOTÖRHEAD covers and a handful of new songs that crackled with passion and swagger. Landing themselves a prestigious support slot on GUNS N' ROSES 2017 summer stadium run, the BASTARD SONS hit the ground running.

Fast forward to 2020 and, just like everyone else, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS had to cancel a lot of carefully laid plans when the global pandemic descended on us all. But as if to confirm their absolute dedication to blowing people's heads off with thunderous rock 'n' roll, the band refused to cancel plans to record a follow-up to their widely lauded debut. Recorded and engineered during lockdown by guitarist Todd Campbell, the second BASTARD SONS album may be just the tonic people need right now. It's called "We're The Bastards" and it's bigger, better and even more raucously uplifting than its predecessor. In fact, it's the sound of a great band hitting their stride and buzzing with confidence.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS are:

Phil Campbell - Guitar
Todd Campbell - Guitar
Tyla Campbell - Bass
Dane Campbell - Drums
Neil Starr - Vocals




