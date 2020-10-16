MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist's PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: 'Bite My Tongue' Lyric Video

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr, will release its new album, "We're The Bastards", on November 13 via Nuclear Blast. The official lyric video for the latest single from the disc, "Bite My Tongue", can be seen below.

Guitarist Todd Campbell says: "Because 'We're The Bastards' said the word 'Bastard' too many bastard times in it, we decided to release 'Bite my Tongue' too for your listening pleasure. It never says the word 'bastard' in it, but we threw in a few 'shits' for good measure!"

The album is available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP gold, 2LP sparkle (U.K. exclusive), digital album, 2 LP orange/black splatter (mailorder + wholesale exclusive) and 2LP black.

Track listing:

01. We're The Bastards

02. Son Of A Gun

03. Promises Are Poison

04. Born To Roam

05. Animals

06. Bite My Tongue

07. Desert Song

08. Keep Your Jacket On

09. Lie To Me

10. Riding Straight To Hell

11. Hate Machine

12. Destroyed

13. Waves

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

14. Big Mouth (Live)

15. Freak Show (Live)

16. Dark Days (Live)

17. Rock 'N' Roll (Live)

Formed in the aftermath of MOTÖRHEAD's dissolution, following the death of Lemmy Kilmister in 2016, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were always going to draw a crowd at any discerning rock or metal festival. Led by one of the genre's most respected guitarists, the band emerged onto the 2017 touring circuit powered by a huge amount of good will, a smattering of MOTÖRHEAD covers and a handful of new songs that crackled with passion and swagger. Landing themselves a prestigious support slot on GUNS N' ROSES 2017 summer stadium run, the BASTARD SONS hit the ground running.

Fast forward to 2020 and, just like everyone else, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS had to cancel a lot of carefully laid plans when the global pandemic descended on us all. But as if to confirm their absolute dedication to blowing people's heads off with thunderous rock 'n' roll, the band refused to cancel plans to record a follow-up to their widely lauded debut. Recorded and engineered during lockdown by guitarist Todd Campbell, the second BASTARD SONS album may be just the tonic people need right now. It's called "We're The Bastards" and it's bigger, better and even more raucously uplifting than its predecessor. In fact, it's the sound of a great band hitting their stride and buzzing with confidence.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS are:

Phil Campbell - Guitar

Todd Campbell - Guitar

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Neil Starr - Vocals

