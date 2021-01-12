MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL On Post-Pandemic Concerts: 'There's Gonna Be Some Ecstatic Crowds Around'

In a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked what has been the saving grace for in not being able to tour during the pandemic. He responded (hear audio below): "It's just nice with the no touring. It's out of my control, out of everyone's control, so I just sit back and smell the roses, sort of thing. Just appreciate what you've got and what you've got at home and everything — appreciate your life more and walking the dogs. Just the simple things. And you can chill out a bit — you can put on some things that you haven't seen for ages on the TV and stuff. Kind of recharge your batteries, I guess. That's what it is.

"When everything starts back, hopefully to more or less normal, I think there's gonna be some ecstatic crowds around," he continued. "Everyone is gonna go nuts, especially in the initial period when gigs start up again. Hopefully there'll be free beer for everyone for a while.

"We've just gotta look forward to it," he added. "Everyone can get through this. You've just gotta have some patience. I'm an optimist. I'm sure if we dig in a bit longer, we'll come out fine on the other side 'cause our souls are too strong, really, to let this get to us. Especially in our rock and roll fraternity. We wanna hear live rock again — everyone does — your favorite bands. We just have to bide our time for a little bit longer, I think. But [2021] could be amazing after a while."

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr, released its second album, "We're The Bastards", last November via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about how "We're The Bastards" compares to PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' debut, Phil told The Rockpit: "This is a follow-on step from our first album. I think it's got a better sound, and we've got more songs on this, and I think it's got a bit more heart and soul, this record. It's a natural progression and it's different from my solo record, which was out [in 2019]. That's something I wanted to get out of my system. There's more ballady kind of stuff on that. But this album has its highs and lows."

In October 2019, Campbell released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, includes guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

