MOTÖRHEAD: 'Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of' Collection Due In October

BMG has set an October 29 release date for a new career-spanning MOTÖRHEAD set, titled "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of". The definitive collection will be available on 2CD, 2LP and 4LP. The 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, including "Ace Of Spades", "Killed By Death", "Overkill", "I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)", "The Game" and many more. The 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package.
MOTÖRHEAD are the true embodiment of rock 'n' roll excess. A hybrid of rock, punk and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power, they were a force of nature and nothing short of life-changing for millions. As for their approach to life and music, there was no "off" switch, and they became legends as a result.
Fronted for the entirety of their career by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, they released 22 studio albums over their 40 years together, amassing chart-topping records, a Grammy Award and racking up 15 million worldwide sales. Their signature song "Ace Of Spades" perfectly captured everything great about hard rock, heavy metal, and punk, amped it all up to 11, and came racing out of the gates at what felt like a million miles an hour, pushing at every musical boundary. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster and certainly nothing was louder. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig and play "spot the MOTÖRHEAD T-shirt and jacket." MOTÖRHEAD fans still outnumber anyone else, hands down.
MOTÖRHEAD has truly become a lifestyle for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world. Few bands in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way they can. They changed the course of hard rock...forever.
CD1
01. Overkill
02. We Are Motörhead
03. Snaggletooth
04. Rock It
05. Orgasmatron
06. Brotherhood Of Man
07. In The Name Of Tragedy
08. Bomber
09. Sacrifice
10. The Thousand Names Of God
11. Love For Sale
12. Killed By Death
13. I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
14. Smiling Like A Killer
15. Sharpshooter
16. Queen Of The Damned
17. Keys To The Kingdom
18. Cradle To The Grave
19. Lost Johnny
20. The Game
CD2
21. Ace Of Spades (40th Anniversary Master)
22. Burner
23. Stone Dead Forever
24. Bad Woman
25. Just Cos You Got The Power
26. Stay Out Of Jail
27. No Class
28. I Am The Sword
29. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
30. God Save The Queen
31. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (2006 Version)
32. Iron Fist
33. Rock Out
34. Dirty Love
35. Shine
36. Overnight Sensation
37. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees
38. I Ain't No Nice Guy
39. Sucker
40. 1916
41. Choking On Your Screams
42. Motörhead