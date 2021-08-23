MOTÖRHEAD: 'Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of' Collection Due In October

BMG has set an October 29 release date for a new career-spanning MOTÖRHEAD set, titled "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of". The definitive collection will be available on 2CD, 2LP and 4LP. The 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, including "Ace Of Spades", "Killed By Death", "Overkill", "I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)", "The Game" and many more. The 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package.

MOTÖRHEAD are the true embodiment of rock 'n' roll excess. A hybrid of rock, punk and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power, they were a force of nature and nothing short of life-changing for millions. As for their approach to life and music, there was no "off" switch, and they became legends as a result.

Fronted for the entirety of their career by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, they released 22 studio albums over their 40 years together, amassing chart-topping records, a Grammy Award and racking up 15 million worldwide sales. Their signature song "Ace Of Spades" perfectly captured everything great about hard rock, heavy metal, and punk, amped it all up to 11, and came racing out of the gates at what felt like a million miles an hour, pushing at every musical boundary. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster and certainly nothing was louder. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig and play "spot the MOTÖRHEAD T-shirt and jacket." MOTÖRHEAD fans still outnumber anyone else, hands down.

MOTÖRHEAD has truly become a lifestyle for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world. Few bands in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way they can. They changed the course of hard rock...forever.

CD1

01. Overkill

02. We Are Motörhead

03. Snaggletooth

04. Rock It

05. Orgasmatron

06. Brotherhood Of Man

07. In The Name Of Tragedy

08. Bomber

09. Sacrifice

10. The Thousand Names Of God

11. Love For Sale

12. Killed By Death

13. I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

14. Smiling Like A Killer

15. Sharpshooter

16. Queen Of The Damned

17. Keys To The Kingdom

18. Cradle To The Grave

19. Lost Johnny

20. The Game

CD2

21. Ace Of Spades (40th Anniversary Master)

22. Burner

23. Stone Dead Forever

24. Bad Woman

25. Just Cos You Got The Power

26. Stay Out Of Jail

27. No Class

28. I Am The Sword

29. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

30. God Save The Queen

31. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (2006 Version)

32. Iron Fist

33. Rock Out

34. Dirty Love

35. Shine

36. Overnight Sensation

37. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

38. I Ain't No Nice Guy

39. Sucker

40. 1916

41. Choking On Your Screams

42. Motörhead