MOTÖRHEAD Drops 'Rock It' Single/Video From 'Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin'

Strap in and enjoy a super-slice of what MOTÖRHEAD's forthcoming "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" will be offering, with the single and video for "Rock It". Hailing from the band's sixth studio album (1983's "Another Perfect Day"), "Rock It" combines the drive, balls, roar, groove and bluesy swagger which underscores the core Motörsound, and, combined with the accompanying visceral live footage, courtesy of filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, fans will enjoy a robust re-blast of the live MOTÖRHEAD experience.

Featuring Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and recorded on December 5, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom, "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" is a crowning, definitive statement as to the power the trio had long held, with longtime producer Cameron Webb bringing his mixing skills to the party as well as doing a 5.1 mix of the DVD.

Throughout "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin", the band's powerful synergy boots its way through the speakers with the boisterous charm and dirty, dangerous, sweaty gusto that was the Kilmister/Campbell/Dee trademark. Highlights include the unapologetically furious "I Know How To Die", a deliciously raucous "Going To Brazil", a rudely raunchy "You Better Run" and a classic one-two haymaker of "Ace Of Spades" and "Overkill". "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" is all about the thick, raw and liberating power of MOTÖRHEAD live!

In so many ways, "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" is a joyous celebration of Lemmy, Phil, Mikkey and this special night in Germany, and whether a collector completist or newbie to MOTÖRHEAD's music, "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" is a welcome reminder of what real rock 'n' roll is truly about. "Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin" will be available on CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl and via your favored streaming platforms on April 23.

Track listing:

01. I Know How To Die

02. Damage Case

03. Stay Clean

04. Metropolis

05. Over The Top

06. Doctor Rock

07. String Theory

08. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

09. Rock It

10. You Better Run

11. The One To Sing The Blues

12. Going To Brazil

13. Killed By Death

14. Ace Of Spades

15. Overkill

