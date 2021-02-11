MOTÖRHEAD Collaborates With Cyclewear Studio MILLTAG On Cycling Clothing

Cyclewear studio Milltag will release their latest in a long line of musical collaborations. This time it is with rock legends MOTÖRHEAD. With songtitles like "Iron Horse", "White Line Fever" and "Keep Us On The Road", Milltag felt it was only right the band made a kit for all things two wheeled. Featuring the famous "War Pig" logo, the collection features a jersey, cap and snood that are more metal than most bikes.

The range is available for pre-order via the Milltag web site for a limited time (ending March 5) for delivery in May. Each collection features a full kit of: cap, jersey, snood.

Milltag opted for its club fit jersey which uses a slightly roomier fit while not being too baggy. Perfect when worn as a full set but still easily identifiable as individual pieces, the cap and snood feature large scale designs of the "War Pig" logo that give anyone wearing an unmistakable look.

Snaggletooth, to give the "War Pig" its proper name, is the snarling, attention-grabbing logo that has been inextricably linked to MOTÖRHEAD since 1975. Designed to be as fierce as the band's musical output, the logo represents everything MOTÖRHEAD is about, from their blues/punk roots to their lyrical content.

Ed Cowburn, Milltag founder and creative director, said: "Milltag has had a tradition of doing collabs with bands pretty much since we started back in 2010. Whilst most of these have hailed from the indie genre, you'll hear plenty of other types of sounds coming from the Milltag studio (when we are allowed to get together, of course), so it's with great excitement that we start 2021 with a collaboration with MOTÖRHEAD that should blow away the cobwebs.

"We hope the collection will reach a wider audience of music loving cyclists who want to wear cycling clothing that means something more to them than just another item of functional clothing."

"Milltag produces excellent, technical cycling apparel and we are incredibly excited to see fans take to the road in this unique collaboration," said Jens Drinkwater, licensing manager, Global Merchandising Services.