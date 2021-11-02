MOTÖRHEAD And PUCK HCKY Team Up For New Hockey-Themed Apparel Collection

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with MOTÖRHEAD.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "Crank it up to 11, everybody! We here at Puck Hcky cannot be more proud to release this amazing collaboration with rock and roll legends MOTÖRHEAD. The impact MOTÖRHEAD has had, and continues to have, in the music world is astounding due to how powerful, genre-bending, and lasting the songs they created are. Not only are the songs they created unforgettable, the band imagery is also instantly recognizable. We love this collaboration, and are truly honored to have the chance to add our Puck Hcky twist to the collection, making it a unique find for MOTÖRHEAD fans all over the world! Wear it LOUD everyone!

The Motörhead x Puck Hcky collection features pro-quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, shorts, hats, raglans and tees.

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."