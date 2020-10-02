MOTÖRHEAD And JUDAS PRIEST Officially Licensed Coloring Books Now Available

October 2, 2020 0 Comments

If you ever doodled the logo of your favorite band on the back of your exercise book at school, or you spent hours on end staring at every detail of your favourite vinyl album cover... then this is for you.

Rock N' Roll Colouring presents, for the first time, officially endorsed coloring books from two of rock's greatest bands — MOTÖRHEAD and JUDAS PRIEST.

Featuring iconic artwork from classic albums and other instantly recognizable images, all printed on high quality paper, in a square format, fully endorsed and officially licenced, these killer designs have the potential for hours of satisfying colouring in. Each book allows you to raise the horns in celebration of two of heavy metal's most legendary and important bands, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favorite designs.

Each book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image, with beautifully detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Let your imagination run wild and add your own interpretation of these classic images, or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two life long rock and heavy metal devotees and colouring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans, for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of both MOTÖRHEAD and JUDAS PRIEST, and give fans another reason to enjoy some of the most beautiful and creative artwork from these bands. And not only that coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus, and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines a love of the music with a love of the art.

Both books are published on November 2 and are available for worldwide shipping. Only available online, they can be pre-ordered exclusively via Eyesore Merch here.

