MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Says His Five-Year-Old Yorkshire Terrier Was 'Brutally Murdered'

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil says that his five-year-old Yorkshire terrier was "brutally murdered" on his front door by "two evil neighbor dogs."

Neil and his longtime girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator Rain Hannah, shared the news of their pet's tragic death in an Instagram post on Sunday (June 21).

They wrote: "With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven. Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras. Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!!

"Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!!

"Cali touched every person she came in contact with and was loved by all. We wish we could have her back. But we know it's the circle of life and she will come back to us in her next life.

"Thank you all for your support and love during these difficult times. We will be posting and sharing more photos of her as we have almost 6 years of beautiful memories with her. She had the 'it factor' and was perfect in every way. She had a pure soul, loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul. We always prayed for her protection and that she would never feel any pain. She had a beautiful life and a horrific sudden end. But she's in heaven now and she got her wings. We will be patiently waiting to see her again. #justiceforcali #rip 7-8-2014 - 6-18-2020"

Back in 2015, Cali famously made an appearance in the ABC show "Celebrity Wife Swap" which featured Neil trading partners with NELSON's Gunnar Nelson.

In 2010, Neil revealed that he spared no expense when it came to his pet dogs, saying that he purchased a private jet just to transport the two cocker spaniels. In an interview with QMI Agency, he said: "Just because of them, I had to buy a jet. I bought an airplane for the dogs because I have a home in San Francisco and Las Vegas and my [then-estranged] wife won't put them on the crate, so I bought a jet to get my dogs back and forth. I would have to charter planes for the dogs all the time, and it was getting so expensive that I realized it was cheaper to buy a plane than to keep chartering it."

