MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Says His Five-Year-Old Yorkshire Terrier Was 'Brutally Murdered'

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil says that his five-year-old Yorkshire terrier was "brutally murdered" on his front door by "two evil neighbor dogs."
Neil and his longtime girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator Rain Hannah, shared the news of their pet's tragic death in an Instagram post on Sunday (June 21).
They wrote: "With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven. Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras. Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!!
"Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!!
"Cali touched every person she came in contact with and was loved by all. We wish we could have her back. But we know it's the circle of life and she will come back to us in her next life.
"Thank you all for your support and love during these difficult times. We will be posting and sharing more photos of her as we have almost 6 years of beautiful memories with her. She had the 'it factor' and was perfect in every way. She had a pure soul, loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul. We always prayed for her protection and that she would never feel any pain. She had a beautiful life and a horrific sudden end. But she's in heaven now and she got her wings. We will be patiently waiting to see her again. #justiceforcali #rip 7-8-2014 - 6-18-2020"
Back in 2015, Cali famously made an appearance in the ABC show "Celebrity Wife Swap" which featured Neil trading partners with NELSON's Gunnar Nelson.
In 2010, Neil revealed that he spared no expense when it came to his pet dogs, saying that he purchased a private jet just to transport the two cocker spaniels. In an interview with QMI Agency, he said: "Just because of them, I had to buy a jet. I bought an airplane for the dogs because I have a home in San Francisco and Las Vegas and my [then-estranged] wife won't put them on the crate, so I bought a jet to get my dogs back and forth. I would have to charter planes for the dogs all the time, and it was getting so expensive that I realized it was cheaper to buy a plane than to keep chartering it."
View this post on Instagram
With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven. Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras. Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!! Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!! Cali touched every person she came in contact with and was loved by all. We wish we could have her back. But we know it’s the circle of life and she will come back to us in her next life. Thank you all for your support and love during these difficult times. We will be posting and sharing more photos of her as we have almost 6 years of beautiful memories with her. She had the ‘it factor’ and was perfect in every way. She had a pure soul, loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul. We always prayed for her protection and that she would never feel any pain. She had a beautiful life and a horrific sudden end. But she’s in heaven now and she got her wings ??♀ We will be patiently waiting to see her again ? #justiceforcali #rip 7-8-2014 - 6-18-2020
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to miss this little one forever. Love you Cali.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day Dad I love you and RIP @cali_neil I miss you ?
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).