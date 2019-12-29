MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Photographed In Tennessee Church For Christmas

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil was photographed in a Tennessee church last week.

On Christmas day (December 25), Mike Wolfe, star of the long-running, treasure-hunting History Channel series "American Pickers", took to his Instagram to post a photo of him and his daughter sitting next to Neil (see below) while they apparently attended religious services at a local church, along with the following caption: "Christmas miracles do happen!!!! I got @thevinceneil to come to church"

In a 2010 interview with Classic Rock magazine, Neil was asked if he thinks there is a god. He responded: "I don't believe in religion, but I'll see Skylar again," referring to his four-year-old daughter, who died in 1995 after a battle with cancer. "I've seen her since she passed away. I know that she is somewhere else."

Pressed about whether he has a grasp on the meaning of life, Vince said: "It's about enjoying the moment, because nothing lasts forever, but it's also about giving something back."

Neil, along with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is preparing to hit the road next summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will include newly announced gigs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The tour marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's longtime manager Allen Kovac recently addressed criticism of Neil for his supposed diminished singing ability and weight gain and the health status of guitarist Mick Mars, who has been dealing with a chronic form of arthritis that led him to undergo a hip replacement.

"Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be," Kovac told Fox Business. "The greatest insecurity for an artist is: Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket? We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour."

Speaking specifically about Neil, Kovac said: "Let's see what Vince sings like and looks like when the tour goes out."

