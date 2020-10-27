MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL: 'I've Never Gone This Long Without Performing Or Singing In My Entire Life'

October 27, 2020 0 Comments

MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL: 'I've Never Gone This Long Without Performing Or Singing In My Entire Life'

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil was a guest on this week's episode of Zane Griggs's "Hunger Hunt Feast" podcast⁠. Speaking about the immense public interest in the band's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and Joan Jett, which was originally scheduled to take place this summer before being postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vince said (see video below): "It's a nice feeling, that so many people want us to get back together. Because we basically broke up five years ago — we basically called it quits and said that it was a good run, it was a lot of fun, okay, we're done. So I continued to tour with my solo band up until COVID, and now I've had basically almost a year off because of not being able to tour with my solo band. 'Cause everything got shut down — everything. But it looks like it's loosening back up. I have a couple of solo shows coming up in the next couple of months. It's gonna be fun just to get back and sing a little bit. I've never gone this long without performing or singing in my entire life, since I was 16. So it'll be fun to just get back out there.

"A lot of people were pretty bummed out when we decided to retire, basically," he added. "The excitement around the tour has just been pretty amazing. We have fans that maybe we didn't know we had. [Singer] Carrie Underwood had her podcast the other day, and she was talking about her number one band that she loves is MÖTLEY CRÜE. And she's been singing MÖTLEY CRÜE since she was a kid, singing 'Smokin' In The Boys Room', 'cause her older sisters thought it was funny. So it's pretty cool. People like that and everything in between. A lot of different generations — there'll be people that grew up with us, and their kids are coming out."

The 30-date "The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled to kick off this past June. Inspired in part by the success of MÖTLEY CRÜE's Netflix biopic "The Dirt", the trek was meant to run through the entire summer, hitting major cities including Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit before wrapping up September 5 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).