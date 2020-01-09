MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Is 'Killing It' While Working With 'Trainers' And 'Nutritionists' In Preparation For 'The Stadium Tour'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx says that singer Vince Neil is "killing it" while working with "trainers" and "nutritionists" in preparation for the opening night of the band's upcoming "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.
Asked by a fan on Twitter about Vince's health, Nikki responded: "Vince is killing it. Trainers nutritionists focused on opening night. The whole band is."
Sixx's latest comments echo those made by MÖTLEY CRÜE manager Allen Kovac, who admitted in a recent interview with Fox Business that "some of" the members of the band were working with trainers and nutritionists to get in shape for the upcoming reunion tour. Kovac was referring to criticism of Neil for his supposed diminished singing ability and weight gain, as well as the health status of guitarist Mick Mars, who has been dealing with a chronic form of arthritis that led him to undergo a hip replacement.
Kovac explained: "Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be. The greatest insecurity for an artist is: Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket? We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour."
Speaking specifically about Neil, Kovac added: "Let's see what Vince sings like and looks like when the tour goes out."
"The Stadium Tour" will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will include newly announced gigs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The trek marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.
— xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) January 9, 2020
