MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Is 'Back Home And Resting After Breaking A Few Ribs'

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil is "back home and resting" after breaking his ribs during a concert Friday night (October 15).
Fan-filmed video showed the 60-year-old rocker walking to the front of the stage while performing with his solo band at the Monsters On The Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. With his guitar strapped around him, Neil was encouraging the crowd to clap along while playing the 1989 MÖTLEY CRÜE hit "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" when he suddenly fell and dropped out of the camera's view almost instantly.
TMZ later reported that there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Neil didn't notice. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince "limped away."
Earlier today (Sunday, October 17), MÖTLEY CRÜE's official social media was updated with the following message: "Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!!"
At Friday night's concert, the bassist for Neil's solo band, Dana Strum, told the crowd that "Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell," adding that Vince "can't breathe" and will be "dealt with medically."
Vince's band finished its Monsters On The Mountain set, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over lead vocal duties.
MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
That explains why I lost track of him in this video. I apparently captured the fall at the end of this clip. Totally agree that he looked great and was singing great. Hope the X-rays are clear and you bounce back quickly @thevinceneil pic.twitter.com/jfWT6c3rVb
— Darrell Jenkins (@bigdoftn) October 16, 2021
So, Vince Neil took the stage tonight and into the third song he fell off the stage and broke his ribs.
Check it out
Posted by Joe Wintrow on Friday, October 15, 2021
Breaking News from Metal Sludge!
Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr
— metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021
