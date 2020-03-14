MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Will Use Coronavirus Downtime To Hit The Studio And 'Create'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee says that he will use the coronavirus downtime to "get locked down" in his studio and "create."
Public health experts are urging people to practice "social distancing" and stay home in order to protect their health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Earlier today (Saturday, March 14), Lee took to his Twitter to write: "Lookin like a perfect time to get locked down in my studio and create!!!!!!"
Before MÖTLEY CRÜE's reunion was announced last fall, Lee told Billboard that he spent two years working on his upcoming solo album, which he described at the time as "very eclectic." He added that the disc will include "literally every single different genre that you could imagine. That's why I want to call it 'Trans Genres' because it's literally all over the place, which I love," he said. "It's my favorite thing. I love swishing it up from track to track. But this is literally a whole side of one kind of eclectic thing and one side of the other kind of eclectic thing. I like records like that. I don't like records that sound like it's pretty much the same thing."
According to Lee, the LP will include a "slowed-down" and "insane" cover of Prince's "When You Were Mine" as well as guest appearances by South African rapper Push Push, PLYA singer Julia, a singer called Ellie, rap battlist Shotty Horroh, former ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA frontman Lukas Rossi and U.K. hip-hop/dubstep group FOREIGN BEGGARS.
Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM rap-rock side project released its self-titled debut album in 1999 and was certified gold in the U.S. A follow-up effort, "A Public Disservice Announcement", came out 11 years later.
Lee's last solo LP was 2005's "Tommyland: The Ride". He also collaborated with METHODS OF MAYHEM's DJ Aero on the "#MSND" EP, which was released in 2013.
MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. It will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.
