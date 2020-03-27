MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Urges Fans To 'Stay Inside': 'I Got Some Big Stadium S**t To Do In June'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has urged his fans to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, explaining that he's "got some big stadium shit to do" this summer.

Earlier today (Friday, March 27), Lee tweeted: "Hey! Can y'all please stay the fuck inside? I got some big stadium shit to do in June!!!"

Tommy is obviously referring to MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, which is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. It will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

By the end of this week, more than 50% of the U.S. population will be officially urged to stay home as the country grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The governors of 24 states have issued orders shutting down most businesses.

There have been more than 591,000 confirmed cases and more than 26,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Earlier in the month, Lee said that he would use the coronavirus downtime to "get locked down" in his studio and "create."

