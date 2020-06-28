MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Unveils New Face Tattoos

Tommy Lee has unveiled a couple of new face tattoos.

The MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer took to Instagram this weekend to show off the fresh ink, courtesy of Mario Barth Tattoo Studios. One of the new tats, inked on his right cheek, appears to be a Japanese word or phrase. Lee also added fading dots over his left eye as well as what appears to be an upside down backwards treble clef and a bass clef making a heart on around his left temple.

Lee's CRÜE bandmate reacted to the photos of Tommy's new tattoos, writing on Instagram: "Looks awesome. I need a tune up with some of my ink too. Great" ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 also weighed in, writing: "That's so cool. I love it."

Last year, SLAYER and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said that he was alarmed by the number of younger rap artists having face tattoos. "That's what dudes looked like when they passed out on the bus — we'd Sharpie the fuck out of you," Gary said. "And now that's what they look like on purpose. It's crazy. They're all fucking Sharpied up."

Post Malone recently added a new inking of a buzzsaw dripping with blood. He also has the phrase "Always Tired" tattooed under each of his eyes.

Earlier this year, Malone opened up about his many face tattoos, telling GQ Style that there's more to it than aesthetics.

"I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker," he said. "[The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody sports a couple of tattoos on his head: a mohawk tattoo made to look like reptilian scales and feathers on his scalp, and a phoenix in flight, which marks his first year sober.

Back in 2014, Moody's FIVE FINGER bandmate Jason Hook got the word "Driven" added to his right temple.

KORN bassist Fieldy has a couple of face tattoos: a crucifix on the left side of his face, and the word "love" in Hebrew on the right side. KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch also has several symbols on his face, including stars, teardrops, music notes and a cross.

