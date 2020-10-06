MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Says 'There's A Lot Of Good Coming' From COVID-19 Pandemic

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed his everyday routine and affected his working life. He said (see video below): "It's been two things. One thing, like for instance doing this interview with you, typically we would probably be on the phone. It's nice that everybody has sort of resorted to, or figured out, doing these Zoom calls. It's just fucking cool. I get to see you, you get to see me — it's way better than the telephone, so that's a bonus. But other than that, the other side of it has been not very different for me, because I don't really leave home that much. I chill out here, I make music, and I don't leave home that much, so it hasn't changed incredibly. Only maybe a little bit on the social part of things — going out to see people at clubs or dinner or whatever, that kind of stuff. But for the most part, a lot of things are kind of the same."

Lee also talked about the importance of investing in yourself and your goals amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I really hope that everybody is taking the good things from this and do make those changes that are maybe necessary," he said. "I really hope so, because I think there's a lot of good coming from it. But I guess that's up to the individual and how they use it in their life. I think it's gotten a lot of people to slow down and realize a whole lot of things that they maybe overlooked or just not paid that much attention to. So I hope that we do learn. I know I have."

Lee's new solo album, "Andro", is due on October 16. The first two singles from the collection, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops" were released in early June. Lee's third single, "Demon Bitches", was the next step in the theme of "Andro" being the male and female sides of music, equal in power and status. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept.

"It's frustrating to let people hear a song or two at a time," Lee told Alternative Press. "I'm like, "Fuck. I want to see it come out already! There's so much badass shit on the record. It's a killer record. I'm really proud of it."

Other features on the record include a Prince cover from Lukas Rossi (ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA), Josh Todd (BUCKCHERRY), Mickey Avalon and more.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this past summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

