MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Says He Will Leave U.S. If DONALD TRUMP Is Re-Elected: 'I'll Go Back To My Motherland'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee, who has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with U.S. President Donald Trump, was asked in a new interview with the U.K.'s The Big Issue what he will do if the billionaire real estate mogul gets re-elected. He responded: "Dude, I swear to god, if that happens, then I'm coming over to visit the U.K. I'm out of here. I'll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands.

"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we're embarrassing," he explained. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: 'What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"

Tommy frequently uses Twitter to lambaste Trump. In August 2019, Lee implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy slammed Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.