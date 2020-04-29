MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Says He Is 'Done' Answering Fan Mail After Autographed Items Are Auctioned On eBay

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee says that he is no longer answering fan mail after some of the autographed items he sent to fans ended up on eBay.

On Tuesday (April 28), Lee took to his social media to share several examples of signed photographs and drumheads he found on the auction site, and he included the following message: "Just wanted to do a public post saying that I'm done doing Fan mail.

"I thought I was doing the right thing by addressing the fan mail to people by their names so that they wouldn't be re-sold online but now people are being so shady that they are whiting out their names and reselling on eBay.

"I'm done taking my precious time to have people eBay my signature. There are literally hundreds. Hundreds of hours wasted.

"Those of you that got a signature, I hope you enjoy it & appreciate it, and those of you that are selling can go fuck yourselves!!! I'M DONE! DON'T SEND ANYMORE AUTOGRAPH REQUESTS"

Back in April 2018, Lee shared a physical address for fans to send mail to and wrote: "Hey peoples!!! Here's my new fan mail addy!!!!!"

Lee was the only member of MÖTLEY CRÜE who didn't take part in paid meet-and-greet events during the band's "The Final Tour".

In 2013, Lee explained his absence from meet-and-greets, writing in a Facebook post: "For those of you that are asking why I am not doing anymore meet-and-greets!! It's got nothing to do with me not wanting to meet the fans, I just don't agree with doing it under the certain given circumstances. I love you all and I'll gladly high-five y'all if I see you out 'n' about — and you won't have to pay me for that."

Lee made headlines in June 2012 when he expressed his frustration over the fact that people are constantly asking to take his picture. "Irritates the fuck out of me when people say, 'You owe it to your fans, they put you where you are, etc. etc.'" he wrote. "I certainly don't owe anybody anything! I'm not here to take pictures with you, I'm here to entertain you! Nobody put me where I am but ME! They may have helped inspire me with their love for what I do … but I put myself right here where I want to be with a lot of hard work, practice, talent, luck, etc. What I do owe myself and others is being THE BEST I can be! And that's making great music, being a good man, father, lover and human being! We all owe that kinda stuff to ourselves and each other."

