MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Reacts With Joy To DONALD TRUMP Getting Impeached

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has reacted with joy to the news that President Donald Trump has been impeached.

Earlier today, the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of his office and obstruction of Congress.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. None of those earlier actions resulted in a president's removal from office.

Just a few minutes ago, Lee tweeted out a crying-laughing emoji and included the following message: "TRUMP!!!! Bye Felicia!!!!!"

Trump's impeachment comes just hours after he accused Democrats of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring war on American democracy.

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a former U.S. vice president. Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.

The Republican-held Senate is unlikely to vote to remove Trump.

Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including in August when he implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.

