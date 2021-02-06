MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Is Working On A Christmas Song

In an interview with VOA Music's "Border Crossings" — conducted before the holidays but just recently uploaded to YouTube — Tommy Lee was asked if there is a chance fans could ever get a Christmas album from MÖTLEY CRÜE. He laughed and said (see video below): "That's funny. I don't think the dudes in the CRÜE would be down with that. But I… It's funny you mention that, because I am working — and I can't tell you the title yet — but I'm working on [A Christmas song]. I started working on a Christmas song a couple of months ago. And it was, like, crazy hot here [in Southern California] — we were having, like, a heatwave; it was 104 [or] 102 [degrees Fahrenheit]. And I was here in the studio, and the air conditioning was blasting, and I just wasn't in the Christmas vibe. And I went, 'Okay, I got it going, but I'm gonna put this on hold.' And so coming up now, during the holidays, I'm gonna get back to work on it. So next Christmas, you'll be hearing something from me."

Tommy's latest solo album, "Andro", came out in October. The theme of the LP is the male and female sides of music, equal in power and status. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept.

Lee has had a mega-popular Netflix film ("The Dirt"), starred in and produced three network TV shows ("Tommy Lee Goes To College", "Rockstar: Supernova", "Battleground Earth: Ludacris Vs Tommy Lee"), had a New York Times bestseller ("Tommyland") and has appeared on scripted and interview TV shows — most recently, a hilarious appearance as a professor on ABC's "The Goldbergs".

Last year, Lee said that MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2019 biopic "The Dirt" sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see the band live, contributing to the group's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.

After vowing in 2015 never to play together again, CRÜE announced in December 2019 that they would be touring with fellow hard rock veterans DEF LEPPARD and POISON.

"The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled to kick off last June and run through early September. The trek has since been pushed back to the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

