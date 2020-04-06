MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Is Trending On Twitter For Anti-TRUMP Letter He Didn't Write

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee is trending on Twitter for sharing an expletive-filled letter to President Donald Trump.

The letter, which quickly went viral, opened by saying, "Dear Fucking Lunatic, at your recent press conference – more a word salad that had a stroke and fell down the stairs, you were CLEARLY so out of your depth you needed scuba gear. Within minutes of going off air your minions were backpedaling faster than Cirque De Soliel acrobats… In India a week ago, I couldn't get past the bit about your being the most popular visitor in the history of fucking India – a country of a BILLION human souls that's only 3000 years old, give or take!!! Trust me – Gandhi pulled CROWDS… You pulled a cricket stadium and half WALKED out…

"Do you know how fucking insane you sound, you off-brand butt plug?" the letter continued. "That's like the geopolitical equivalent of 'that stripper really likes me' – only 10,000 times crazier and less self aware."

Lee posted the lengthy statement to his social media accounts on March 20, crediting the note to a Craig Alan Wilkins, with many others — including a number of celebrities — sharing it and mistakenly attributing it to the 57-year-old rocker.

However, as comedian Sarah Silverman was quick to point out, Lee was not the letter's author. The letter was originally published back in December 2017 on the Daily Kos by an author named Aldous J. Pennyfarthing.

Pennyfarthing has since taken to social media to clarify: "Yes, I'm the original author of the 'Dear Fucking Lunatic' letter. Not Tommy Lee. I simply don't measure up to Tommy Lee. And here's the book of the same name. Buy it, read it, enjoy the japery"

Last August, Lee was similarly praised for sharing a scathing message for Trump and Chik-fil-A. But that rant came from Reddit user Tetranomic, who posted the letter the previous year.

Lee has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with Trump, including last August when he implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.

At the moment, MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS is still scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, although it is likely that at least some — if not all — of the shows will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The trek will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

