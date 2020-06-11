MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Featured On New POST MALONE Song Called 'Tommy Lee'

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee recently laid down the drums to a new song from rapper Post Malone. The track, aptly titled "Tommy Lee", will be released on June 12.

"It's killer," Lee told SiriusXM's Debatable about the single. "It's basically [an ode to] living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about."

According to Tommy, Malone initially recorded the song with "demo drums" and sent it to Lee, who then recorded his contribution at his home studio while in quarantine.

Lee and Post Malone previously collaborated on the song "Over Now", which was featured on the rapper's 2018 album "Beerbongs & Bentleys".

Lee told Debatable about Malone: "I've known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you. He's a freaking maniac."

In addition to Lee, "Tommy Lee" features rapper Tyla Yaweh, who told NME that the song is about "living life and spreading positive energy." Explaining why he and Malone named the track after the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer, he added: "Tommy Lee just doesn't give a fuck and I love that."

A week ago, Lee released two new solo songs. "Knock Me Down" is a collaboration with Killvein, while "Tops" features South African rapper Push Push. Both tracks will appear on Tommy's new solo album, "Andro", which is due in October.

