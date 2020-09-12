MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Explains How His Background In Heavy Metal Influenced Making Of 'Andro' Solo Album

In a new interview with Australia's Heavy, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee spoke about how his background in hard rock and heavy metal influenced the making of his upcoming solo album, "Andro". He said (hear audio below): "I've been playing heavy metal nearly my whole life, so that's gonna come into play at all times. If anything, it's wonderful, but there's also times where it wants to jump up and come in and it's, like, 'No, no, no. I'm not working on that kind of track right now.' You know what I mean? 'You go and sit over there for a minute. I'll be right back.'

"There's so many styles that I love, [but metal] is definitely one that's always there, always in the room, pounding on the door, 'Let's do some heavy shit.' Always.

"What I do, though, is if you think about it, and if you listen to the beats, a lot of the sounds on the record are not your typical fucking electronic sounds; they're fucking some pretty beasty, gnarly sounds from the dirty-ass bass to the drum beats to the hyperness of them," he explained. "So my background and my influences are constantly sneaking out in all sorts of ways, all over the place, actually, but just in different forms.

"It's like when you listen to Skrillex. If you really listen to his stuff, that is fucking electronic metal — a lot of it is, super-heavy, electronic metal. So those are his influences popping out all over the place. Very similar to mine, where they do come out, but they come out in different ways via different sounds."

"Andro" is due on October 16.

The first two singles from the collection, "Knock Me Down" and "Tops" were released in early June to critical acclaim and fan excitement. Lee's latest single, "Demon Bitches", is the next step in the theme of "Andro" being the male and female sides of music, equal in power and status. Androgyny is a combination of the essences of male and female genders and the album is the manifestation of the concept. "Demon Bitches" is a collaboration with artists Brooke Candy and Moon Bounce. With lyrics that are NSFW, Tommy and Brooke explore a combination of themes, including the Devil in our everyday lives, sex, bad relationships, set to a beat that no doubt will be heard in clubs around the world.

The longtime MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer has just spent the last two years writing and recording his new album and it is about to challenge virtually everything you thought you knew about him and his musical proclivities.

Other features on the record include a Prince cover from Lukas Rossi (ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA), Josh Todd (BUCKCHERRY), Mickey Avalon and more.

