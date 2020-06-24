MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Defends His Right To Speak Out On Political Issues

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that "we're in the situation we're in now" because "so many people don't speak up."

Lee, who has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with U.S. President Donald Trump, talked to Alternative Press about the fact that many believe celebrities are too far removed from the real world of ordinary people and that they should keep their mouths shut when it comes to politics.

Lee said: "You know what? I get it. MÖTLEY fans range from all kinds of colors, types, races. There's also a bunch of Trump-supporting fans. I don't know why, but there are a lot of them. And I'm not allowed to have an opinion, because I get told by fans, 'Shut the fuck up and just stick behind the drums'? That irked the fuck out of me. I'm like, 'Hold on a second. I can't say how I feel about this fucking guy? I can't say how I think he's just fucking wrecking everything he touches? I just need to shut the fuck up and stick to playing drums?'

"I'm sure that me personally, I've lost some fans," he continued. "And you know what? On the flipside of that, I probably gained some. It's a weird thing to talk about. But, you know, at the end of the day, it's just a fuckin' opinion. People just cannot take it. You take it, keep it moving or fucking unfollow. I don't know what else to say. Am I supposed to say nothing? I mean, that's why we're in the situation we're in now. So many people don't speak up."

Tommy frequently uses Twitter to lambaste Trump. Last August, Lee implored the president to "wake the fuck up" after he blamed the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings on video games and mental illness.

In December 2018, Tommy referred to the 45th U.S. president as an "asshole" and labeled his supporters "dumbasses." A year earlier, he called the president "a fucking idiot" and said the people who voted for him are "dickheads."

After Trump was elected president in November 2016, Lee expressed his disbelief on Twitter, writing: "What the actual fuck is happening?"

In November 2018, Tommy lambasted Trump for blaming California's wildfires on poor forest management. "Can you be anymore insensitive you fucking moron" Lee tweeted.