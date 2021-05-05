MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Buys 'Japanese-Inspired Modern Sanctuary' In Brentwood For $4.15 Million

According to TMZ, Tommy Lee has purchased a new house in Brentwood, California. The MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer spent $4.15 million on "a Japanese-inspired modern sanctuary" which has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and it features "Zen-like indoor-outdoor living space."
The 4,266-square-foot house is situated in a "picturesque canyon" with spacious open floorplan living with dining, a kitchen that opens to; a pool with waterfalls, dining deck, fire pit, barbecue island, and enclosed greenhouse-style garden room. The kitchen features antique Japanese tansu custom cabinetry, Brazilian mahogany countertops, and pantry. Master retreat has double-height ceilings, clearstory lighting, heated floors, window wall with built-in cabinetry, garden courtyard, dual baths, and custom closets. In addition, there is a bedroom-office with a spiral staircase that leads to a huge yoga-media and/or art-room. Two more bedrooms occupy a separate wing. Wide balconies overlook cascading gardens of trees, unique plants, ferns, bamboo, Koi pond, herb garden, waterfalls, extensive stonework, magical pathways, and an authentic Japanese teahouse.
Last May, Lee relisted his home in Calabasas, California. He put the house on the market in April 2016 for $5,995,000, but that price came down in July 2016 by three hundred thousand to $5,699,000, in November 2016 by another two hundred thousand to $5,495,000 and in May 2017 by half a million to $4,995,000. Five months later, Tommy dropped the asking price to $4,650,000 before removing the house from the market in February 2018. Three months later, he put the home up for sale again at $4,650,000 before removing it in May 2019. The house is currently on the market for $4,599,000.
The drummer purchased the home in 2007 for $5.85 million, according to property records.
Lee sold another house, in nearby Malibu, in late 2004 for $2,475,000, according to public records. Lee had paid $800,000 in 1995 for that 7,462-square-foot house on 2.49 acres. The house had made the news back in 2001 when a four-year-old boy died after accidentally drowning in the house's swimming pool during a birthday party.
Tommy Lee Drops $4.15M for Japanese-Inspired Pad in Brentwood https://t.co/XRN3nZ1gd0
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2021
