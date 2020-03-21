MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Blasts 'Fearless Moron' TRUMP Over Changing View Of Coronavirus

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has blasted President Donald Trump on his messaging over the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has been criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions. The president has since notably dramatically changed his tune about the seriousness of the crisis has been forced to soberly address the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier today, Lee took to his Twitter to share a video moving through a timeline of the morphing messaging from Trump and members of his administration on the coronavirus as cases in the U.S. dramatically increased. Tommy wrote in an accompanying message: "From our fearless moron!!!!!!!!"

This past Wednesday, Trump said that he "always treated" the global coronavirus pandemic "very seriously." But his public statements until recent days contradict his claim.

In January, Trump declared, "We have it totally under control. This is one person coming in from China. We have it totally under control. It's going to be just fine." The following month, he said: "We've pretty much shut it down coming in from China." By late February, Trump claimed there were only 15 coronavirus cases in the United States and promised "within a couple of days," the number would be close to zero. He also told a political rally that with April's warmer weather, it "miraculously goes away." Trump also said, as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases grew daily, "We're going down, not up.

"We have done an incredible job," Trump said. "One day it's like a miracle, it's going to disappear."

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 300,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 12,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

