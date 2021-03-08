MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Time For Change' Featured In Commercial For DELTA Faucets

MÖTLEY CRÜE's song "Time For Change" is featured in a new commercial for the Delta brand's faucets, shower heads and other kitchen and bathroom accessories. Check it out below.

"Time For Change" is taken from MÖTLEY CRÜE's fifth studio album, "Dr. Feelgood", which came out in 1989 via Elektra.

This is not the first time a MÖTLEY CRÜE song has found its way into a commercial. Two years ago, "Kickstart My Heart", also from "Dr. Feelgood", was featured in Planters's first-ever Super Bowl ad. In 2014, the same track could be heard in a commercial for the Dodge Charger.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

A tour film about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "farewell" shows, "The End", came out in 2016, and a film adaptation of the band's 2001 autobiography "The Dirt" arrived in March 2019.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Photo credit: Dustin Jack

