MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Shares Photos Of Adorable Five-Month Daughter RUBY

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney Sixx have shared photos of their adorable five-month daughter Ruby, taken during a recent vacation.
Nikki captioned his picture: "I luckily have a lot of strong and sometimes bossy woman around me as you can see from this photo of Ruby giving me the in's and out's of a proper belly flop in the shallow end of the pool."
Courtney wrote: "Love my family (all my family) but super grateful Nikki worked so hard this year to take Ruby and me on a wonderful vacation! What a special time. Thank you baby"
Ruby Sixx was born last July.
The 61-year-old rocker was already a father to four children from previous marriages. He shares three kids — Gunner, Storm, and Decker, with his first wife, Brandi Brandt; and a daughter, Frankie-Jean, with his second wife, "Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico. This is Courtney's first child.
Nikki previously underwent a vasectomy after his 2007 divorce from D'Errico.
"I was once married to someone named Satan, and I said, 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don't ever want to do this again,'" Nikki told USA Today about his decision to get a vasectomy. At the time of his procedure, Nikki said that he "wanted to prevent having more kids" because he was going through a messy divorce. He said during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" that he would "no longer have to travel with a diaper bag." When it was suggested on the 2007 program Nikki would later have a reversal, he joked he would get a second operation just to make sure the first one worked.
But that changed when he met Courtney.
"I remember thinking, 'I miss those days, I miss being a dad, " said Sixx. "I didn't have a father, and I always loved being a father. It's an itch I can't scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them."
Sixx revealed that he underwent a sperm-retrieval procedure, and he and Courtney used artificial insemination to conceive.
Nikki married Courtney in March 2014 at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, California.
"He is such a hands-on dad," Courtney told Hello! back in 2015. "His three older children — Gunner, Storm and Decker — all grew up living with Nikki full-time. He took them to school every morning, helped them with homework, packed their lunches daily and continues to do that now with my stepdaughter Frankie."
She added: "For someone with such a demanding schedule, it's always amazing to me how he manages to be there for his kids so strongly. He is the best father I have ever seen."
Nikki and Courtney had been dating since 2010, shortly after the breakup of his relationship with tattoo artist Kat Von D.
