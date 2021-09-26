MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Sells California Home For $5.18 Million

According to The Sacramento Bee, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist has sold his Westlake Village, California house for $5.18 million.

The 62-year-old rocker and his 36-year-old wife and How2Girl founder, Courtney Sixx, spent $4.125 million on the home in 2014.

According to The Agency, which had the listing, the property has 10,300 square feet of living space, sits on a 1.2-acre lot and was built in 1996. There are five "delightful bedrooms, including a towering master suite on the first level equipped with a formal entry, private living room with fireplace, luxurious master spa, a grand walk-in closet and direct access to the grounds," the official description reads. "The second level features an incredible private theater and lounge set in a stylish narrative energized with epic honors."

Photos of the property are available in the YouTube clip below.

Last October, Sixx confirmed to the 95.5 KLOS radio station that he and his wife and their two-year-old daughter Ruby moved to Wyoming. Nikki said that the least populous U.S. state is filled with "no-B.S. type of people." He explained: "Everybody is extremely outdoors-driven — fishing, hunting, hiking, going on the river, going up the lake. Everyone's extremely healthy. And there's no entertainment business here, so you're not dealing with any of that kind of stuff — you're just dealing with blue-collar people. I relate to it 'cause I came from Idaho in the '70s, which it's 40 minutes to Idaho from where we live. And it's a lot of the same environment. I go back, I go on the road, I still see these beautiful cities, but as far as being a musician and a painter and a person who writes books, I felt it was maybe time, and a better place to raise my daughter."

Sixx's comments echoed those he made a month earlier when he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it has been like to live away from Los Angeles for the first time in decades: "It's great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air. Kind of like Keith Richards said — he said he's never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up. And that's kind of what it's like for me up here in Wyoming. I'm just writing, and stuff's turning into a book and stuff's turning into songs. And you don't know where it's going, and that's really exciting."

He continued: "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

