MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Says Relocating To Wyoming Has Been 'Great' For His Creativity

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx says that relocating to Wyoming with his family has been "great" for his creativity.

For the past few weeks, Nikki has been posting photos on Instagram from the least populous U.S. state, where he has relocated with his wife Courtney and their one-year-old daughter Ruby.

On Monday (August 17), Sixx was a guest on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", where he discussed the recent passing of legendary UFO bassist Pete Way and described what it has been like to live away from Los Angeles for the first time in decades.

"We've moved up to Wyoming, and it's fantastic," he said. "It's great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air. Kind of like Keith Richards said — he said he's never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up. And that's kind of what it's like for me up here in Wyoming. I'm just writing, and stuff's turning into possibly a book and stuff's turning into songs. And you don't know where it's going, and that's really exciting."

He continued: "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

On July 2, Sixx celebrated the 19th anniversary of his getting sober.

The 61-year-old MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist credited the 12-Step program with helping him live his life without drugs or alcohol.

Sixx struggled with substance abuse for years and was even supposedly declared clinically dead after a heroin overdose in 1987 made his heart stop for two minutes. He has since become actively involved in a recovery "program," which he credits for helping him transform his life and relationships.