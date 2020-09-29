MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX On Moving To Wyoming: 'I Felt It Was A Better Place To Raise My Daughter'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station about his recent move to Wyoming.

For the past few months, Nikki has been posting photos on Instagram from the least populous U.S. state, where he has relocated with his wife Courtney and their one-year-old daughter Ruby.

"We were [recently in Los Angeles] for a second and came back up — got out of there," Nikki said (hear audio below). "We were just there, because we sold our house and moved to Wyoming. So we were just there packing about a week ago."

According to Nikki, Wyoming is filled with "no-B.S. type of people." He explained: "Everybody is extremely outdoors-driven — fishing, hunting, hiking, going on the river, going up the lake. Everyone's extremely healthy. And there's no entertainment business here, so you're not dealing with any of that kind of stuff — you're just dealing with blue-collar people. I relate to it 'cause I came from Idaho in the '70s, which it's 40 minutes to Idaho from where we live. And it's a lot of the same environment. I go back, I go on the road, I still see these beautiful cities, but as far as being a musician and a painter and a person who writes books, I felt it was maybe time, and a better place to raise my daughter."

Sixx's latest comments echo those he made last month when he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it has been like to live away from Los Angeles for the first time in decades: "It's great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air. Kind of like Keith Richards said — he said he's never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up. And that's kind of what it's like for me up here in Wyoming. I'm just writing, and stuff's turning into possibly a book and stuff's turning into songs. And you don't know where it's going, and that's really exciting."

He continued: "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

On July 2, Sixx celebrated the 19th anniversary of his getting sober.

The 61-year-old MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist credited the 12-Step program with helping him live his life without drugs or alcohol.

