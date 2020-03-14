MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX On Coronavirus Hysteria: 'Reach Out To People Around You Who Might Be Scared Or Need Help'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx is the latest musician to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

There have been more than 124,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,600 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

On Friday (March 13), Sixx took to his Instagram to share the following message: "Wouldn't it be great to see people stop self promoting right now and turn towards friends & family instead? Reach out to people around you who might be scared or need help.Also,do we really need more fear mongering? The news is doing a great job at that already...Maybe find a way to dampen down the hysteria."

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,100, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

