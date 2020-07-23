MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX On Coronavirus Crisis: 'I Pray For Stronger Leadership And A Vaccine In The Near Future'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx says that he misses his older, friends and extended family members in California as he continues to spend time in Wyoming.

For the past few weeks, Nikki has been posting photos on Instagram from the least populous U.S. state, where he has relocated with his wife Courtney and their 11-month-old daughter Ruby.

Earlier today, Sixx posted a short video of him and Ruby on a swing, and he included the following message: "Been settling into life in #Wyoming spending lots of time with my wife and daughter on the rivers, parks, hiking, going up on the lakes etc etc. Obviously wearing masks when near people but feeling so much safer here than back in Cali (which has Covid numbers blasting off the charts now) but with so many tourists coming to enjoy the outdoors in Wyoming we are now seeing a spike here too.

"We've been super protective of our family ( sometimes it's been hard for people to understand that who wanna see Ruby as she's about to turn 1) and it's frustrating for us too but none of us wanna get sick or die. I survived a checkered past and dont wanna check out now over this shit.

"These are confusing times around the virus. Mixed messages from from our leaders and even the health department's. I feel like were dancing on a razor blade. Even with so much beauty around us here there is a nagging feeling of impending doom in my stomach. When will this end? Or will it?

"I miss my older kids terribly who are back in #California doing their life as they have turned into young adults. We're not alone ( I know you're feeling it too) but we miss our friends and extended family members.

"I pray for stronger leadership and a vaccine in the near future. Breathing in the fresh air around us and trying to stay focused on the simple things like going on a swing with my daughter.

"I look forward to getting back on stage and seeing thousand of smiling faces singing back to us.

"Please be safe."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS " was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

On July 2, Sixx celebrated the 19th anniversary of his getting sober.

The 61-year-old MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist credited the 12-Step program with helping him live his life without drugs or alcohol.

Sixx struggled with substance abuse for years and was even supposedly declared clinically dead after a heroin overdose in 1987 made his heart stop for two minutes. He has since become actively involved in a recovery "program," which he credits for helping him transform his life and relationships.

