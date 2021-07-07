MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Launches Direct-To-Fan Merchandise Line

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has announced the launch of Sixx On Sixx, his first direct-to-fan merchandise line.

Says Nikki: "We will be releasing unique and collectable items multiple times a year, so look out for some cool stuff on the way."

Currently available for pre-order are three t-shirts, a logo zip hoodie, logo sweatpants and a pocket knife. All items are expected to begin shipping in late August 2021.

Sixx's new book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", will be released on October 19 via Hachette Books. It will be available in hardcover, eBook and an audio edition by Hachette Audio.

Sixx's real name is Frank Carlton Serafina Feranna. He was born in San Jose and raised by his mother and grandparents after his father left the family.

After moving around several times, he struck out for Los Angeles on his own at the age of 17, first joining the band London before forming MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1981 with drummer Tommy Lee.

The band released its debut album, "Too Fast For Love", in 1982, and scored its commercial breakthrough in 1983 with "Shout at the Devil".

Despite other hit albums such as "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood", the CRÜE went through a period of uncertainty in the '90s, with both singer Vince Neil and Lee leaving the group at different times.

The original band reunited in 2004 for a hugely successful world tour, at which point Sixx officially declared himself sober.

His darkest drug period was chronicled in a 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star", and the accompanying album by his side project SIXX: A.M.

Sixx had the No. 1 nationally syndicated rock radio show "Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx" on iHeart Media for seven years. In March 2019, Sixx premiered CRÜE's hit Netflix biopic "The Dirt", based on the band's 2001 autobiography.

Sixx has been a longtime advocate for expanding the support services for people in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). He has given testimony on Capitol Hill, made frequent media appearances to discuss his experiences, and authored op-eds on the subject in major publications.

Sixx has been married three times, to Playboy Playmate Brandi Brandt, actress Donna D'Errico and model Courtney Bingham. He has six children.

