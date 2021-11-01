MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Working On A Children's Book

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he planning to release a children's book in 2022. "Me and my wife are working on a book about this little girl who goes to all of these countries in her imagination," he told The Aquarian Weekly in a recent interview. "She goes to Africa and she has this little African boy or girl teaching her about that culture, or she goes to England, and then she goes to Wyoming and learns about horses, then goes to Japan and learns about the food and the culture and the language. That is a great idea, and that will come out next year."

Sixx offered a bit more information about the children's book in a separate chat with Germany's Radio Bob! He said the book was meant primarily "for parents to read to kids about diversity and mostly around the last administration. It really bothered me how everybody was so divided. So I figure reading to children is a way to teach them about culture, food, language, differences and how that isn't a real issue. It's a positive."

Sixx is currently promoting his new book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", which was released October 19 via Hachette Books. The book looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It was also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.

"The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx" was edited by executive editor Brant Rumble, who acquired world rights in a deal with Chris Nilsson of 10th Street Entertainment. It is available in hardcover, eBook and an audio edition by Hachette Audio.

"The First 21" is the fourth book released by Sixx, who is a three-time New York Times best-selling author with "The Heroin Diaries", "This Is Gonna Hurt" and the MÖTLEY CRÜE biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band".

Photo courtesy of Jason Shaltz / SiriusXM