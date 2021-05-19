MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Recording New Music

Nikki Sixx is working on new music.
The MÖTLEY CRÜE and SIXX:A.M. bassist, who has spent most of the last few months in his new home in Wyoming, took to his Twitter on Tuesday (May 18) to write: "Back in Los Angeles to record a few new tracks, drop something new this week and finish my book."
CRÜE hasn't released any new music since putting out four new songs on the soundtrack to the band's 2019 biopic "The Dirt". "The Dirt Soundtrack" included the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)" and CRÜE's unlikely cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin".
Sixx's last book, "This Is Gonna Hurt: Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx", came out in 2011 via William Morrow. A tribute to Sixx's institutionalized sister, the book explored what true beauty is and embraced our own power around that. Written entirely by Nikki with no ghostwriter, the book was part journal, part memoir, part social commentary and featured his original photography.
"This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx" was the follow-up to Sixx's 2007 New York Times bestseller "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star".
"The Heroin Diaries" was supposedly taken from actual journals Sixx kept in the late 1980s while in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, was originally released in September 2007 via MTV Pocketbooks/Simon & Schuster and debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times Book Review non-fiction best-seller list.
When "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star" was published, it was accompanied by a soundtrack by Sixx's side-project SIXX:A.M. Titled "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack", it featured collaborations with vocalist James Michael and former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba.
Back in Los Angeles to record a few new tracks, drop something new this week and finish my book.
— ? (@NikkiSixx) May 18, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).