MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Putting Finishing Touches On New Book

Nikki Sixx is putting the finishing touches on his new book. The MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist took to his Instagram on Thursday (May 6) to share a photo from his new home in Wyoming, and he included the following message: "Outdoor office weather for sure today in Jackson.

"3rd time reading through the new book. This ain't a bad place to do it. I'd say 60 pages to go? Then starts the editing ( Open Heart Surgery With A Chainsaw )

"Book cover is done. Soon starts the design element of the book. Got a lot of photos to go through. I love this process.

"The question I always ask people who tell me they wanna write a book is 'Why?' Is it a vanity project or do you really have something you need to say? I take that to heart before I start a new book.

"I've learned a lot about myself during this book process but what I really hope is you learn and remember somethings about yourself."

Sixx's last book, "This Is Gonna Hurt: Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx", came out in 2011 via William Morrow. A tribute to Sixx's institutionalized sister, the book explored what true beauty is and embraced our own power around that. Written entirely by Nikki with no ghostwriter, the book was part journal, part memoir, part social commentary and featured his original photography.

"This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx" was the follow-up to Sixx's 2007 New York Times bestseller "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star".

"The Heroin Diaries" was supposedly taken from actual journals Sixx kept in the late 1980s while in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, was originally released in September 2007 via MTV Pocketbooks/Simon & Schuster and debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times Book Review non-fiction best-seller list.

When "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star" was published, it was accompanied by a soundtrack by Sixx's side-project SIXX:A.M. Titled "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack", it featured collaborations with vocalist James Michael and former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba.