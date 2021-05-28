MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is '95% Done' With His New Book

Nikki Sixx has almost completed work on his new book. The MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist took to his Facebook on Wednesday (May 26) to write: "New book is 95% done. Next it goes to the editor. Then starts the development & look/feel of the book. Got some time before I can share much more but wanted to keep you guys in the loop."

Sixx's last book, "This Is Gonna Hurt: Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx", came out in 2011 via William Morrow. A tribute to Sixx's institutionalized sister, the book explored what true beauty is and embraced our own power around that. Written entirely by Nikki with no ghostwriter, the book was part journal, part memoir, part social commentary and featured his original photography.

"This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography And Life Through The Distorted Lens Of Nikki Sixx" was the follow-up to Sixx's 2007 New York Times bestseller "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star".

"The Heroin Diaries" was supposedly taken from actual journals Sixx kept in the late 1980s while in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, was originally released in September 2007 via MTV Pocketbooks/Simon & Schuster and debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times Book Review non-fiction best-seller list.

When "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star" was published, it was accompanied by a soundtrack by Sixx's side-project SIXX:A.M. Titled "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack", it featured collaborations with vocalist James Michael and former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba.

