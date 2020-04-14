MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX: 'Dont Worry About Sports, Concerts Or Getting Back To Your Life Before COVID-19 Right Now'

April 14, 2020 0 Comments

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has checked in from his Southern California home to continue to urge everyone to stay home to help delay the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sixx took to his social media on Monday night (April 13) to share a photo of him with his wife Courtney and his kids — including eight-month-old daughter Ruby — standing in their dining room, and he included the following message: "We are trying to make each day special while in isolation. Somedays it feels like Groundhog Day and other days/nights it feels like a weird vacation. Somedays I can see the frustration building up in my family of not knowing when it's gonna end and other days I hear laughs and pranks being pulled around the house.

"There is no perfect answer to this riddle we are going through right now.

"I have to say we are beyond grateful for all the hero's working tirelessly on the front lines saving people's lives while the rest of us stay home and try flattening the curve.

"I am grateful I am sober right now.

"I am beyond hopeful we will get through this sooner rather than later. Either which way we're all in this together.

"Be kind to each other,let people know you are there for them (even a simple phone call is enough to change someone's day).

"Dont worry about sports, concerts or getting back to your life before Covid 19 right now. Pray, meditate and let go of the outcome right now. We are powerless. Do the right thing. Don't be selfish. Dont act as if you might get it, act as though you might have it and don't know it. Protect everybody around you and most of all your family and loved ones.

"As Tommy [Lee, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] said yesterday when he texted me 'Happy Weird Ass Easter Bro'. Indeed. Indeed."

No official announcement has yet been made regarding the fate of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Last week, Billboard published an interview with Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that "The Stadium Tour" was "still a go." During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication. Nikki and I have been in several production meetings."

Lee added: "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."

"The Stadium Tour" is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

