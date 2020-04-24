MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Blasts 'Self-Centered' And 'Egotistical' People Who Disregard Stay-At-Home Orders

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has blasted people who disregard social distancing guidelines as they crowd together in opposition to stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the United States, hundreds of citizens have been staging protests against stay-at-home orders, asking their state governments to end the restrictions. Many have ignored social distancing orders to remain at least six feet apart, a measure meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 worldwide.

On Thursday (April 23), Sixx took to his social media to share a photo of him with his eight-year-old daughter Ruby, and he included the following message: "Protecting my family and our community by following guidelines....If we don't flatten the curve and go ahead and open up too early we will be on this lockdown for a very very long time...I personally find it sad and frustrating to see people unable to follow the simple #StayHome orders because they are completely self centered while being community and country destructive....Ive gained a lot of respect for so many and lost respect in others...

"Looking forward to a vaccine so the world can get back to living full lives but now is not the time to be an egotistical fuck...

"Be safe...STAY HOME"

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS is scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida but will almost certainly get postponed as large public gatherings won't be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

