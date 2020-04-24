MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Blasts 'Self-Centered' And 'Egotistical' People Who Disregard Stay-At-Home Orders

April 24, 2020 0 Comments

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Blasts 'Self-Centered' And 'Egotistical' People Who Disregard Stay-At-Home Orders

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has blasted people who disregard social distancing guidelines as they crowd together in opposition to stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the United States, hundreds of citizens have been staging protests against stay-at-home orders, asking their state governments to end the restrictions. Many have ignored social distancing orders to remain at least six feet apart, a measure meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 worldwide.

On Thursday (April 23), Sixx took to his social media to share a photo of him with his eight-year-old daughter Ruby, and he included the following message: "Protecting my family and our community by following guidelines....If we don't flatten the curve and go ahead and open up too early we will be on this lockdown for a very very long time...I personally find it sad and frustrating to see people unable to follow the simple #StayHome orders because they are completely self centered while being community and country destructive....Ive gained a lot of respect for so many and lost respect in others...

"Looking forward to a vaccine so the world can get back to living full lives but now is not the time to be an egotistical fuck...

"Be safe...STAY HOME"

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS is scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida but will almost certainly get postponed as large public gatherings won't be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

Protecting my family and our community by following guidelines....If we don't flatten the curve and go ahead and open up...

Posted by Nikki Sixx on Thursday, April 23, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).