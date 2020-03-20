MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Blasts 'Irresponsible People' Over Coronavirus Inaction

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has blasted people for refusing to change their behavior during the coronavirus outbreak.

In recent days, authorities in countries around the world in lockdown had warned young people to obey the rules on social distancing.

Since most young COVID-19 patients have experienced mild or no symptoms from the virus, there have been widespread reports of illegal "lockdown parties" and and "end of world" drinking sessions in countries across Europe.

Earlier today, Sixx took to his Instagram to share a photo of his eight-month-old daughter Ruby, and he included the following message: "Day 6 #SelfQuarentine KEEPING BUSY AT HOME.

"It was just announced we are in full lockdown here in California.THANK GOD!!!

"Went for a drive today to look around.Kinda blew my mind on how irresponsible people were being.I saw people walking in and out of a Barnes n Nobles, drove past my mall and people were walking in and out acting like nothing is wrong ( Nobody was wearing latex gloves or masks).I see spring break is still on in Florida.

"WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? I will protect my family at all costs. So should you.Young people are acting so cavalier.Ive heard people say this is inconvenient.How inconvenient is death? Please be smart.Dont be stupid."

More than 255,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 10,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told The New York Times about the study. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy."

