MÖTLEY CRÜE's 40th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With Digital Remaster Of 'Shout At The Devil'

Legendary rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE continues its 40th anniversary celebration with the release of the digital remaster of its iconic album "Shout At The Devil". Hits such as "Looks That Kill", "Too Young To Fall In Love" and title track "Shout At The Devil" are amplified on this version of the band's breakthrough album. Selling over 200,000 copies in the first two weeks, "Shout At The Devil" established MÖTLEY CRÜE as one of the top-selling rock acts of the 1980s.

Released in September 1983, the band's second studio album reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200. With two of its singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, "Shout At The Devil" also featured a cover of THE BEATLES' 1968 song "Helter Skelter". Moving over four million copies in the U.S., the album is now certified quadruple platinum in the U.S., triple platinum in Canada and gold in Australia. Most recently, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the album N. 44 in its list of "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time" in 2017.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 40th anniversary celebrations will culminate with the digital remaster of their album "Too Fast For Love", arriving exactly 40 years to the original release date of November 10, 1981. Their debut album was recorded at Hit City West Studios and made available via their own label Leathür Records. Eventually reaching platinum status in the U.S. and charting on the Billboard 200, the album was ranked No. 22 on Rolling Stone's "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time."

The new remasters join the recently released digital remasters of "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Theatre Of Pain", which kicked off the band's 40th-anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

The recently launched Mötley Crüe 101 Spotify playlist includes hits from the band's entire discography. It gives new and existing fans a comprehensive guide to the band's iconic musical legacy, taking them on a celebratory sonic journey for this special anniversary.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil, Sixx, Mars and Lee are firmly ingrained in the fabric of rock history. MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles and three Grammy nominations.

The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", first published in 2001, became a New York Times best-seller and has sold over one million copies worldwide. In addition, the band members have authored three other New York Times best-sellers.

2019 saw "The Dirt" released as a feature-length biopic. The film became one of the biggest releases of that year and scored a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.