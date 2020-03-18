MÖTLEY CRÜE Wants You To Stay 'Home Sweet Home' And Do Your Part To Slow Coronavirus

MÖTLEY CRÜE has released an official 2020 lyric video for its classic song "Home Sweet Home" as a way to encourage its fans to stay home in order to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Says the band: "Crüeheads. We're ALL in this together, please follow the guidelines in your area. A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out ASAP. Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all."

Four days ago, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx issued a statement stressing the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Friday (March 13), Sixx took to his Instagram to share the following message: "Wouldn't it be great to see people stop self promoting right now and turn towards friends & family instead? Reach out to people around you who might be scared or need help.Also,do we really need more fear mongering? The news is doing a great job at that already...Maybe find a way to dampen down the hysteria."

There have been more than 200,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

A week ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 6,500. More than 110 people infected with the virus have died in the United States, a toll that experts expect to rise quickly.

